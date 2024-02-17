CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.65 EPS.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 2,666,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.