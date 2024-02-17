CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 412650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.

The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

