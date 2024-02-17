CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.65 EPS.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 2,666,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.32. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

