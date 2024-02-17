CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $241.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.88. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

