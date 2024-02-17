CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $43,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $241.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $247.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

