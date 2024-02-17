Cedar Fair, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Cedar Fair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.7 %

FUN stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FUN

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.