Cedar Fair, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Cedar Fair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.7 %
FUN stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
