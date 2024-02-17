CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVM opened at $2.34 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CEL-SCI to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 178,478 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,128 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

