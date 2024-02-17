Celestia (TIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.24 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $196.24 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celestia has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $18.14 or 0.00035799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,023,890,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,023,671,232.876628 with 164,714,760.626628 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 18.82988923 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $180,230,256.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

