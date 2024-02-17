Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$23.50 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.18. The company has a market cap of C$44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0502793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Insiders acquired 75,478 shares of company stock worth $1,734,490 in the last three months. 31.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.96.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

