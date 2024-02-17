Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1033 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 103.6% annually over the last three years. Cenovus Energy has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

