Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Buys 50,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00.

Jonathan Michael Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.63. The company has a market cap of C$44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.0502793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.96.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

