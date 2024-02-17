Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVE opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

