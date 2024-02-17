Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 692,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,809 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Macquarie cut Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Century Casinos Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 260,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

