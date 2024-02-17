CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 2,498,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,092. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.