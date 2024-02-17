CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. 2,498,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $159,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after acquiring an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,353,000 after acquiring an additional 555,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

