CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CG Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CGON opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

