Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 595 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.3 %

OKE opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

