Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $695,000 Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

