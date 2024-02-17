Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $764.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $735.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

