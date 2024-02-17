Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.