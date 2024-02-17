Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
