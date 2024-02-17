CIBC Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.50.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

SSRM stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $996.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 349,449 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

