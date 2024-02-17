Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) PT Raised to C$8.00

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from C$4.75 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPH opened at C$7.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$7.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

