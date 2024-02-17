Citigroup Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $125.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

