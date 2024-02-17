Citigroup Cuts BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $57.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a market perform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

NASDAQ BL opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

