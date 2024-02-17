Citigroup Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $245.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

