Citigroup Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $81.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

