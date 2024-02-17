Citigroup Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $65.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 396,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.