Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. 554,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.08. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

