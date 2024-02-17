Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.48. 123,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its 200-day moving average is $205.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $226.59. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

