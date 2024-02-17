Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 24,359,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.