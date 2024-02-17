Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. 7,077,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.