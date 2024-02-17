Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $310.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

