Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock remained flat at $93.22 during trading hours on Friday. 5,737,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

