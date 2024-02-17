Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

BAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,029,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $269.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

