Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.12. 2,084,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

