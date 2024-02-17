Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.13. 2,127,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.