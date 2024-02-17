Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 2,042 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

