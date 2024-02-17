Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 7,323,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.