Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.33, for a total transaction of $1,306,868.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,931.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $926.03. 1,327,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $804.14 and its 200-day moving average is $710.06. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.