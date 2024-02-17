Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 675 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,757. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.