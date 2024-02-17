Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6,477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 207,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,595,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,372 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,460,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $296,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $296,180,000 after purchasing an additional 340,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

CRM traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,387. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,846,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,658,878.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $378,261,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

