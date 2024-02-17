Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $222,063,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,848,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

