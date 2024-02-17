CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.96% of CME Group worth $693,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.26. 1,441,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,279. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

