CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $2.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

