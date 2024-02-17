Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Up 10.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 762,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,656,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. Stephens reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.