Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded up $14.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,233,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $8,718,818.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

