Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 67,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $20,845,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 949.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 265,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

