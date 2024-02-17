Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.59 Million Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,576 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tanger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tanger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger by 15.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

