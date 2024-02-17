Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NMI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NMI stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

