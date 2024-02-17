Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,778 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $233.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $238.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

